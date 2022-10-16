ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. октобра занавше нас охабел наш мили брат

МИКОЛА РОМАН ДУДАШ

(1946–2022)
з Нового Саду


Останєш вично жиц у наших памяткох и молитвох. Памятку на тебе буду чувац шестри Терезка и Мария зоз фамелиями, шестринїци Иринка, Сенка и Терезка, як и андя Меланка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
