СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. марца 2022. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИКОЛА САЛОНТАЇ

(1945–2022)
з Коцура


Час хтори прешол нє зменшує боль у шерцу. Нє маме слова зоз хторима можеме писац кельо нам хибиш. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и думкох. З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю: синове Владимир и Славко, нєвести Агнета и Зденка и унучата Желько, Владимир, Ясмина, Микола и Михаела
Спочивай у мире Божим!
