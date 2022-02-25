ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. фебруара 2022. року до вичносци ше преселєл наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИКОЛА САЛОНТАЇ

(1945–2022)
з Коцура


Памятки на його доброту, пожертвовносц и любов буду паметац и чувац: син Владимир зоз супругу Агнету, син Славко зоз супругу Зденку и унучата Желько, Ясмина, Владимир, Микола и Михаела
Спочивай у мире Божим!
