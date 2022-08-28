СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

МИКОЛА ШАНТА МИКИ

(1967–2021)


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго у своїм шерцу навики будзе чувац супруга Оленка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
