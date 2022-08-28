СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. авґуста 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син и брат

МИКОЛА ШАНТА МИКИ

(1967–2021)


Памятку на його любов и доброту вично буду ношиц у своїх шерцох мац Мелана, шестра Ната Дудашова зоз дзецми и шестра Ина з супругом Боґданом Сердарово и їх дзеци
Най спочива у мире Божим!
