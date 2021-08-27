ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. авґуста занавше ме охабел мой мили супруг

МИКОЛА ШАНТА
МИКИ

(1967–2021)


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на це и на твою доброту у своїм шерцу навики будзе чувац супруга Оленка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
