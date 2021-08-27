ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. авґуста занавше нас охабел наш мили син и брат

МИКОЛА ШАНТА
МИКИ

(1967–2021)


Нїґда нє забудземе любов, доброту и потримовку хтору зме мали од тебе. У красних памяткох навики це буду чувац мац Мелана, шестра Ната Дудашова з дзецми и шестра Ина з мужом Боґданом Сердар и їх дзеци
Спочивай у мире Божим!
