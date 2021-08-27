ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас охабел наш мили кум

МИКОЛА ШАНТА

(1967–2021)
з Коцура


Твою доброту вично будземе паметац.
Ожалосцени кумово Михал, Ивана и Сузана Сендераково зоз фамелию
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest