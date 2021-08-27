ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили кум

МИКОЛА ШАНТА

(1967–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на це вично буду чувац: ожалосцени кумово Дарко и Люпка Мишич
