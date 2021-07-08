ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Зоз вельким больом и смутком одпитуєме ше од нашого милого супруга, оца и дїда

МИКОЛИ КУЧМАША

(25. VII 1936 – 4. VII 2021)
з Нового Саду


Супруга Амалия, дзивки Таня и Маша, унуки Надя, Дуня, Дима и Вук Останє нам длуго у думкох и шерцох.
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest