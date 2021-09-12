ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. авґуста занавше престало дуркац шерцо нашого жеца

МИКОЛИ ШАНТИ
МИКИЯ

(1967–2021)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на ньго вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Ириней и Цила Горняково, Сенка Фейса, Люпка, Лайош и Давид Сланчиково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
