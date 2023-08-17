ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому татови, дїдови и прадїдови

МИКОЛОВИ САЛАКОВИ

(1948–2023)


Занавше го буду чувац у паметаню син Саша, унук Синиша зоз супругу Ивану и праунук Давид, як и унукове Иґор и Иван