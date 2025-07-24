ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Свойому милому братови

МИЛОМИРОВИ ШАЙТОШОВИ

(1960–2025)
з Нового Саду


Од шестри Мири зоз супругом Мишом и дзецми Ивану и Миланом зоз їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!