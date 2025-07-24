ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. юлия 2025. року упокоєл ше наш мили супруг, оцец и швекор

МИЛОМИР ШАЙТОШ

(1960–2025)
з Нового Саду


З любову и почитованьом, памятки на ньго буду у своїх шерцох вично чувац супруга Наташа Шайтошова зоз дзивками Настасю и Тат’янy и жецами Сашом и Давором
Най спочива у мире Божим!