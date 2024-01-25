СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. януара 2024. року наполня ше два жалосни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мирку, нє мам слова з хторима можем описац кельо ми хибиш. Твоя любов, потримовка и мили слова занавше буду жиц у моїм шерцу и думкох. Нєпреривно думам на тебе и подзековна сом за шицки прекрасни хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели. Твоя супруга Славка
Спочивай у мире Божим!