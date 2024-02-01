СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. януара 2024. року наполнєли ше два жалосни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили супруг

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956-2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мирку, нє мам слова з хторим а м ож ем описац кельо ми хибиш. Твоя любов, потримовка и мили слова занавш е буду ж иц у моїм ш ерцу и думкох. Нєпреривно дум ам на тебе и подзековна сом за шицки прекрасни хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели. Твоя супруга Славка
Спочивай у мире Божим!