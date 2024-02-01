СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. януара 2024. року наполнєли ше два жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956-2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш оцец! Вше баржей нам хибиш, з твоїм одходом нєстала наша радосц, любов и почитованє зоз хторима ши нас дочековал и випровадзал. Велька пражнїна остала у наших шерцох. Алє нам твоя любов, доброта и пожертвовносц даваю моци предлужиц далєй. З любову и почитованьом ношиме це у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши - син Дадо зоз супругу Биляну, син Мирко зоз супругу Ивану и твойо мили унучата Леон, Оґи, Ника и Олеґ
Спочивай у мире Божим!