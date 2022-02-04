ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара 2022. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш оцец, зоз твоїм одходом нєстала шицка радосц, любов и почитованє зоз хторим ши нас дочековал и випровадзал. Велька пражнїна остала у наших животох. Кажду пораду и твойо совити будземе чувац и почитовац. З любову и почитованьом ношиме це у своїх шерцох. Твойо наймилши, син Дадо зоз супругу Биляну и син Мирко зоз супругу Ивану.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
