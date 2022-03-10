СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ше преселєл до вичносци мой мили Мирко

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов, красне слово и весели ошмих будзем чувац занавше у своїм шерцу. Твоя тета Амалка Спасичова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
