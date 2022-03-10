СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час хтори прешол нє зменшує слизи и боль у шерцу. Нє маме слова зоз хторима можеме описац кельо нам хибиш. Най це наша любов вично провадзи. Занавше останєш у наших шерцох и думкох, вше будзеш жиц у наших памяткох. З любову и почитованьом памятку на це чуваю: твоя супруга Славка, синове Дадо зоз супругу Биляну, Мирко зоз супругу Ивану и мили нєналюбени унучата: Леон, Оґи, Ника и Олеґ
Спочивай у мире Божим!
