СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРКО МОЛНАР

(1950–2014)
з Дюрдьова


Наполнєли ше 10 роки як ши нас занавше зохабел. Хиби нам твой ошмих и потримовка. Час преходзи, алє оставаю красни памятки и здогадованє на тебе.
Спочивай у мире Божим! Твойо наймилши