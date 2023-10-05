ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра 2023. року нєсподзивано нас зохабел и преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили Мирко

МИРКО ХРИН

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом и краснима памятками будзеш навики у наших шерцох и молитвох. Твоя кума Ксения Хринова з дзивками Олесю и Марчу и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!