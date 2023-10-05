ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому братнякови

МИРКО ХРИН

(1970–2023)


од Меланки Лоличовей, Марчи Загорянсковей, Владка Дороґхазийового, Натки Васичовей, Славици Янковичовей, Олесї Футовей и Гени Новтовей з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!