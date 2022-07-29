СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. авґуста 2022. року наполня ше 10 смутни роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИРОНЬ ГАРДИ

(1936–2012)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю – дзивка Мария зоз фамелию зоз Кули, син Юлин зоз фамелию зоз Канади, син Михал зоз Канади, нєвеста Мария зоз фамелию зоз Руского Керестура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
