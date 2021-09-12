СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Єденац роки без Тебе, чежко

МИРОНЬ КИРДА

(1948–2010)


Спочивай у мире Божим док памятку на твой глас, погляд, кажде слово вично буду чувац твоя дзивка Лїляна, жец Дюра, унуки и праунуки Костелниково
