СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРОНЬ КИРДА

(1948–2010)


Мили наш тату и дїду, час преходзи, а тебе нєт. Хибиш барз. Часто це споминаме и нїґда це нє забудземе. Дня 23. септембра 2021. року ше наполня 11 жалосни роки без тебе. Твоя дзивка Таня, жец Владо и унуки Мирко и Мелиса зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest