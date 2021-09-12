СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРОНЬ КИРДА

(1948–2010)


Мили мой, 23. септембра 2021. року наполня ше 11 чежки роки без тебе. Кажди дзень ши зо мну у моїх думкох. Ту останєш навики. Твоя супруга Мария Кирдова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
