СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРОНЬ КИРДА

(1948–2010)


Дня 23. септембра 2021. року наполня ше 11 роки як ши нас зохабел. Твою доброту и пожертвованосц нїґда нє забудзем Андя Иринка Байова
