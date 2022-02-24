СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 7. фебруара 2022. року наполнєли ше 30 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИРОНЬ САБАДОШ

(1921–1992)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго чуваю син Янко зоз супругу Ксению, унуки Дзвонко и Борис зоз супругу Сашку и праунучки Енка и Анька
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
