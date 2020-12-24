СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра ше наполня два смутни роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИРОН БАРАН

(1945–2018)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац – супруга Анка, дзивка Ана зоз супругом Борисом, син Янко зоз супругу Саню, унуки Тамара зоз супругом Мирославом, Александра, Жоржина и Филип, и праунуки Миа и Ена
Спочивай у мире Божим!
