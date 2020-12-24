СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. децембра ше наполня два смутни роки як нас зохабел наш мили

МИРОН БАРАН

(1945–2018)
зоз Руского Керестура


Памятку на твою любов и доброту вично будзе чувац шестра Мария Тиркайлова зоз супругом Янком и єй фамелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
