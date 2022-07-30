СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. авґуста наполня ше 32 роки як нє зоз нами наш мили дїдо и оцец

МИРОН КИРДА

(1914–1990)


Занавше паметаме Вашу милу подобу як и слова. Вашо нєвеста Мария и унуки Таня и Лїляна зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
