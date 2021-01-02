ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. децембра преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг з хторим сом пожила 50 роки. Дзекуєм ци за нєсебичну любов и радосц хтору ши ми давал

МИРОН ПУШКАШ

(1949–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Вично будзеш у моїм шерцу. З любову твоя супруга Мелана
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest