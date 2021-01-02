ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. децембра занавше нас зохабел мили супруг, оцец и швекор

МИРОН ПУШКАШ

(1949–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Пошол ши сциха и нєсподзивано, наздаваме ше знаш кельо зме це любели. Тераз ши занавше у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Вше зоз тобу твойо наймилши – супруга Мелана, синове Влада и Звонко и нєвеста Лина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
