ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили шовґор

МИРОН ХРИН – СТЕВО

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац Натка Зазулякова, Ваня зоз Кичком и Павлейом и Мая зоз Денисом и Иваном
Спочивай у мире Божим!