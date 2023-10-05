ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили син, брат и бачи

МИРОН ХРИН – СТЕВО

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго буду чувац оцец Штефан, брат Мижо и брат Микола зоз дзивчатми Даяну и Тамару и Лидию з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!