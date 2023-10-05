ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. октобра нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили супруг и тато

МИРОН ХРИН – СТЕВО

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и памяткох Супруга Таня и син Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!