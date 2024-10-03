СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг и тато

МИРОН ХРИН

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти навики будзеш жиц у наших шерцох и красних памяткох. Супруга Таня и син Виктор
Спочивай у мире Божим!