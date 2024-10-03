СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили син

МИРОН ХРИН

(1970–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ньго чуваю: оцец Штефан, браца Мижо и Микола зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!