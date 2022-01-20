ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Нїґда нє забудземе на його любов, помоц у каждей хвильки и красни слова ґу нам. Андя Мария, Златка и Йован Чизмарово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
