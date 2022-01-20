ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наймилшому дїдови

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Од унукох Виктора, Александра, Анастасиї, Лари, Стефани и Хани Вше нам будзеш у шерцох.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
