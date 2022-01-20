ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому оцови

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш оцец! Дзекуєме ци за твою нєвичерпну доброту, почитованє и любов хтори ши нам подаровал. Нїґда це нє забудземе! Твойо дзивчата: Весна, Таня и Марина зоз супругами Душком и Александром зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest