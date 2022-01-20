ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара нєсподзивано нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Доброту и любов хтори ши нам подаровал навики будземе паметац, и чувац це у шерцу. Твойо наймилши: супруга Винка, дзивки Весна, Таня, Марина зоз супругами и унучата Виктор, Алаксандар, Анастасия, Лара, Стефани и Хана
Спочивай у мире Божим!
