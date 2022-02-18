СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. фебруара 2022. року наполня ше 40 жалосни днї як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а боль остава, и вше баржей нам хибиш. Твойо наймилши: супруга, дзивчата, жецове и унучата
Спочивай у мире Божим! Ангели най це чуваю!
