СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. януара 2024. року наполнєли ше два жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш, роки преходза, а боль и жаль нє преставаю. Хибиш нам, думаме на це у каждей хвильки и чуваме це у шерцох занавше. Твойо наймилши – супруга Винка, дзивки Весна, Таня, Марина, жецове Александар и Душко та унучата Виктор, Александар, Анастасия, Лара, Стефани и Хана