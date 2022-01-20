ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. януара занавше нас зохабел наш мили бачи

МИРОН ЧИЗМАР

(1954–2022)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на це буду чувац Мижо зоз супругу Ваню и дзецми Андрейом и Тонийом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
