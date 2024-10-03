СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. октобра наполнї ше рок як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдo

МИРОСЛАВ ГОРНЯК

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго буду чувац його найблїзши
Спочивай у мире Божим!