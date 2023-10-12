ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. октобра 2023. занавше нас зохабел наш

Мирослав Горняк

(1946–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Остатнї поздрав мойому Миркови од супруги Люби. Оцови од сина Янка и сина Звонка. Швекрoви од нєвести Цвети и нєвести Буби. Нашому дїдови од унука Владимира, унукох Мариї и Єлени, жеца Милана. Прадїдови од праунуки Маґдалени
Спочивайце у мире Божим!