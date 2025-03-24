ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. марца 2025. року будзе рок як нас занавше зохабел и пошол до вичного дому

МИРОСЛАВ ЗАГОРЯНСКИ

(1947–2024)
з Вербасу


Памятку на це буду чувац Влатко Михальовски з фамелию и фамeлия Канюх зоз Дюрдьова
Спочивай у мирe!