СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. марца 2025. року наполнї ше смутни рок як зме достали вистку же ши нас зохабел занавше

МИРОСЛАВ ЗАГОРЯНСКИ

(1947–2024)
з Вербасу


Памятку на тебе будземе чувац! Твоя шестра Олґица Мученски зоз фамелию зоз Канади
Спочивай у мирe!